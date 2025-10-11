Eastern Michigan gets past Northern Illinois 16-10; Eagles' McMillan rushes for 104 yards

Noah Kim's fourth-quarter touchdown throw to Joshua Long helped give Eastern Michigan a 16-10 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

The Eagles (2-5, 1-2 MAC) were led by Dontae McMillan's 104 rushing yards on 23 attempts while Kim added 32 yards on nine attempts.

Each team traded field goals in a 6-3 first half, with Rudy Kessinger connecting from 35 and 49 yards while Northern Illinois' Andrew Glass made one from 30 yards.

Telly Johnson Jr. broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to give the Huskies (1-5, 0-2 MAC) 10-6 lead.

Long's 6-yard touchdown grab from Kim gave the Eagles the lead back for good. Kessinger's 28-yard field with less than six minutes remaining extended the lead.

NIU leads the series, 36-17-2 since the two teams first met in 1927.