After nearly two years of full closure of a major stretch of eastbound I-696, it officially reopened on Saturday.

While eastbound I-696 in Oakland County was scheduled to reopen by Monday, Nov. 23, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), it reopened on Saturday.

MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross says that closure and detours affected about 100,000 drivers daily.

MDOT officials say the full closure was the safest option to keep drivers freeway-to-freeway, rather than squeezing into a single lane and causing delays.

"We did give a lot of thought to that. It's been rough for everybody because we all drive the same roads, but it's coming to an end, and hopefully everyone will think it was worth it," Cross said.

I-696 project manager Brian Travis says that despite the project's large scale, crews have remained on schedule and that the weather has helped keep the project on time as well.

Michigan State Police Lt. Ty Howard is warning that the newly reconstructed freeway is not an invitation for motorists to speed.

"We're still enforcing the posted speed limit. We're going to be addressing aggressive driving, distracted driving and impaired driving as well," Howard said.