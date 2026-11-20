After years of construction, orange barrels could soon disappear from a major stretch of I-696.

The rebuilt stretch of eastbound I-696 is expected to reopen as soon as Monday, ending nearly two years of detours for drivers. I-696 project manager Brian Travis said despite the scale of the project, crews have managed to keep the work on schedule.

"A lot of moving parts and pieces, and it's critical that we meet our schedule day in and day out throughout the life of the project. The weather has helped us this fall, and we're right on schedule, which is great news for everyone," Travis said.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said keeping drivers on freeway-to-freeway detours during construction helped improve safety while crews completed the massive reconstruction project. The reopening comes after years of lane closures, detours and traffic headaches for drivers.

"We felt it was the safest thing to keep drivers freeway to freeway so you're always moving versus trying to squeeze you into maybe only one lane and just always have delays," MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said. "We did give a lot of thought to that. It's been rough for everybody because we all drive the same roads, but it's coming to an end, and hopefully everyone will think it was worth it."

As drivers prepare to return to the newly reconstructed freeway, Michigan State Police Lt. Ty Howard is reminding motorists that new pavement does not mean a free pass to speed.

"I've been anxious for it. I know fellow motorists have been anxious for it to open, but the one message I want to put out is that just because this is a newly reconstructed freeway with fresh pavement, that is not an invitation to come out here and speed," Howard said. "We're still enforcing the posted speed limit. We're going to be addressing aggressive driving, distracted driving and impaired driving as well."

If weather cooperates, MDOT said eastbound I-696 could reopen as soon as Saturday night, with Monday remaining the target date.