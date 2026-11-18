Eastbound I-696 in Oakland County has been closed since March 3, 2025, and is expected to reopen this weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Eastbound I-696 is scheduled to reopen to traffic by Monday, Nov. 23, at 5 a.m., according to MDOT.

This will include all associated entrance and exit ramps for eastbound I-696, with one exception, according to MDOT.

The southbound Telegraph Road to southbound Lodge Freeway ramp will remain closed for approximately two additional weeks, MDOT says.

In 2027, eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-75 and Dequindre will have construction, and the freeway will remain open, according to MDOT.

MDOT says that westbound I-696 from I-75 to M-10 is open, as are all associated entrance and exit ramps.