East Lansing police investigate bodies found in freezer as homicide; "person of interest" found dead

(CBS DETROIT) — East Lansing police say a "person of interest" in a double homicide where two sets of human remains were found in the freezer of an East Lansing townhome.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, police were called to a residence on the 1500 block of Wintercrest Street for a suspicious situation. The 911 caller told police there was blood on the floor inside the home.

After gaining entry into the townhome through a property management company, police found blood on the floor.

When officers searched the home, they found a dead person inside a freezer as well as the possible human remains of a second person.

On Tuesday, police confirmed they had identified a person of interest. That individual, 37-year-old Jason Bryce Weerwat, was later found dead.

East Lansing police continue to process evidence and are working with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and the Ingham County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lansing police Detective Sgt. Nicole Mitchell at 517-319-6876 or Detective Jason Cotton at 517-319-6842.