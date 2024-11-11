Watch CBS News
Human remains found in freezer in East Lansing townhome

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — A human body and the possible remains of a second individual were found in the freezer of an East Lansing townhome last Thursday afternoon, police say. 

East Lansing police were called to a residence on the 1500 block of Wintercrest Street around noon on Thursday, Nov. 7 for a suspicious situation. Police say the 911 caller said there was blood on the floor inside the home. 

Officers gained entry into the townhome through a property management company and found blood on the floor. 

When searching the residence, officers found a dead person inside a freezer as well as the possible human remains of a second person. 

East Lansing police and Michigan State Police gathered evidence at the home, which is now being examined at a crime lab. 

No arrests have been made and police are investigating the situation as a homicide. Police say they believe there is no threat to the public. 

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lansing police Detective Sgt. Nicole Mitchell at 517-319-6876 or Detective Jason Cotton at 517-319-6842. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

