Human remains found in freezer in East Lansing townhome

(CBS DETROIT) — A human body and the possible remains of a second individual were found in the freezer of an East Lansing townhome last Thursday afternoon, police say.

East Lansing police were called to a residence on the 1500 block of Wintercrest Street around noon on Thursday, Nov. 7 for a suspicious situation. Police say the 911 caller said there was blood on the floor inside the home.

Officers gained entry into the townhome through a property management company and found blood on the floor.

When searching the residence, officers found a dead person inside a freezer as well as the possible human remains of a second person.

East Lansing police and Michigan State Police gathered evidence at the home, which is now being examined at a crime lab.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating the situation as a homicide. Police say they believe there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lansing police Detective Sgt. Nicole Mitchell at 517-319-6876 or Detective Jason Cotton at 517-319-6842.