Dump truck driver killed in US-23 crash in Washtenaw County

Michigan lawmakers appear on alleged hit list of Minnesota shooting suspect and more top stories

Michigan lawmakers appear on alleged hit list of Minnesota shooting suspect and more top stories

Michigan lawmakers appear on alleged hit list of Minnesota shooting suspect and more top stories

A dump truck driver was killed after losing control of the truck and striking a tree Monday evening on US-23 in Washtenaw County, Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened sometime before 6:45 p.m. on the southbound highway at the Northfield Rest Area. MSP says the 47-year-old driver from Flint was traveling in a 1994 Western Star dump truck when a tire popped, causing him to drive off the road and hit a tree.

Authorities with the Ann Arbor Township and Northfield Township fire departments arrived at the scene and worked to remove the man from the truck. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities do not believe alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash.