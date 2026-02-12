Metro Detroit drivers brace for three-year construction project on I-94

Over $350 million worth of work is coming to Interstate 94 in Metro Detroit. The 13-mile project will last for several years.

While the roadway will stay open, drivers should prepare for some changes and possible delays. Ramp closures are expected throughout construction. The project is slated to be completed by 2029.

Part of the work will be directly near the Detroit Metro Airport. But, for those concerned about airport traffic, I-275 is another access point.

"This project will spur economic growth for the aerotropolis in our community," said Taylor City Councilman Gerald Thomas.

Part of the project also consists of cutting down trees along the highway. Once work is completed, MDOT says new trees will be planted.

"The company I was working for was picking up pilots and flight attendants, so it's going to be interesting getting those people back in a timely manner," Keith Reid said.

Prep work is already unfolding on I-94. From I-275 to Michigan Avenue near the Detroit-Dearborn border, a list of work is expected.

"A variety of work will take place throughout this entire segment. Stemming from full reconstruction to full interchange rehabilitation at Ecorse Road. All the way to the east side, brand new bridge work, all the way to Michigan Ave," Matt Hickman, assistant construction engineer with the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Once the weather warms up, peak construction will begin. Each day, it's estimated that nearly 100,000 drivers will be impacted along this stretch.

"For the most part, drivers will see two lanes, bi-directional. Which means in each direction on one bound of the roadway," Hickman said.

One driver told CBS News Detroit that he was a driver for a car service. These new constructions make him anxious on driver's ability to manage.

"They[passengers] may come from the airport to downtown at the Renaissance [Hotel], and they may come from the airport to Birmingham, so 94 is a main travel way for them," Reid said.