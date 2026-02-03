What to know about the three-year-long I-94 construction project

The Michigan Department of Transportation's three-year project to restore parts of I-94 started Tuesday morning.

There was a public meeting in Allen Park on Tuesday afternoon where people had the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about the project.

Dozens of people made the trip to the Allen Park Department of Public Services to find out more about the MDOT'S Restore I-94 Project.

"This is a major infrastructure project that's cutting through a bunch of communities, particularly the airport, and wanted to know specifically how it was going to be set up and any of the impacts," Mary Aiello said.

"I have five children. They travel 94 to come to me on some of them, and I just want to know what ramps they need to be aware of when they're traveling, even if it's to go to the airport," said Joyce Feher of Allen Park.

The plan is to fix about 13 miles of I-94 from East I-275 to West of Michigan Ave.

The scope of the project is massive and covers everything from lighting improvements, bridge reconstruction, ramp repairs, and the creation of a new interchange at Ecorse Road.

"I like the idea of the Ecorse left lanes being removed because they have served no purpose the entire time. And for me, it's been more of a hazard," said Wilma Dixon of Dearborn.

MDOT crews have only started doing preliminary work, like removing trees. The big parts of the project that could impact drivers are still months away.

Over the next three years, drivers can expect ramp closures and lane reductions.

"We're going to probably put traffic on westbound and have two lanes in each direction, so the freeway will always be open, but when you go from three lanes to two lanes, you've already lost a third of your capacity," Diane Cross, MDOT Communications, said.

And you'll still be able to get to Detroit Metro Airport.

"I'm going to have to find new routes, but I have some time to think about it, and that's one of the things that I'm glad about, is that I know it's coming," Dixon said.

The project is being funded by both state and federal funding. The estimated cost is $353 million.

"Dollars well spent. I'm a happy citizen," Dixon said.