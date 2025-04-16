Livonia man killed in gravel hauler accident near Ann Arbor construction site

A gravel hauler driver was struck and killed by his own vehicle while working on trailer connections Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The fatal accident happened about 4 p.m. in the area of Pauline Boulevard near Hutchins Avenue, according to the report from the Ann Arbor Police Department. The victim, a 64-year-old man from Livonia, was found under the tractor trailer when first responders arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed he had just dropped off sand at a nearby construction site, and was in the process of reconnecting the front trailer to the rear trailer a the time of the accident.

Pauline Boulevard in the area of Main and Seventh streets was closed for over five hours as a result of the accident and investigation.

Other agencies on scene included Ann Arbor Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Huron Valley Ambulance.