Driver hits, seriously injures woman in parking lot of CVS in Bloomfield Township

Police in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, are investigating after they say a 70-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a CVS on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at the store, located at 4101 Telegraph Rd., around 11:52 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

Police said the driver, identified as a 68-year-old man, stayed at the scene after the collision and was cooperating with the investigation on Friday.

Details of how the crash happened have yet to be disclosed. Anyone who saw it is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755 and ask to speak with a member of the Traffic Investigation Unit.