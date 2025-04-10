Watch CBS News
Local News

Child found safe after car driven off without permission at Detroit gas station

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories
Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories 04:00

A child was found safe inside a car that was taken without permission early Thursday in Detroit, police reported. 

The incident happened about 1 a.m. at the BP gas station near 7 Mile Road and Grand River Road. The suspect got the vehicle to the freeway before crashing near I-96 and Novi Road, in Novi. 

After the crash, Novi Police checked the car and found the child unharmed, inside. Out of precaution, Detroit Police picked up the boy and took him to an area hospital to be checked. 

In the meantime, the suspect ran off but has since been found and was taken into custody. 

A second vehicle found abandoned in the area was simply abandoned and not involved, Novi Police explained.

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.