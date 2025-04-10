Child found safe after car driven off without permission at Detroit gas station

Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories

A child was found safe inside a car that was taken without permission early Thursday in Detroit, police reported.

The incident happened about 1 a.m. at the BP gas station near 7 Mile Road and Grand River Road. The suspect got the vehicle to the freeway before crashing near I-96 and Novi Road, in Novi.

After the crash, Novi Police checked the car and found the child unharmed, inside. Out of precaution, Detroit Police picked up the boy and took him to an area hospital to be checked.

In the meantime, the suspect ran off but has since been found and was taken into custody.

A second vehicle found abandoned in the area was simply abandoned and not involved, Novi Police explained.