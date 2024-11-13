Downtown Detroit Partnership unveils proposed changes to I-375 redesign

(CBS DETROIT) — The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) has a vision for the I-375 redesign.

The nonprofit unveiled the results of a peer review report Wednesday morning. It's an alternative plan to the Michigan Department of Transportation's design that has caused concern among residents and businesses in the area.

Rethink I-375 Community Coalition took issue with MDOT's plan to raise several lanes of traffic to street level.

"What we want is a project that is ultimately better for the community than what we have now," said Olga Stella with Rethink I-375 Community Coalition.

Initial plans by MDOT offered nine lanes of traffic along the new boulevard.

The biggest difference in the DDP peer review report is the proposal of five or six lanes instead.

"I think overall what we're seeing is really positive. What we're seeing is the Downtown Detroit Partnership worked with their consultants and really looked at the concerns residents and small businesses have voiced. Took a lot of those into account in proposing their recommendation," Stella said.

It means wider sidewalks, more parking, a pedestrian-friendly urban design, and a new interchange at Interstate 75.

"By creating a boulevard and connecting, at grade, two communities that have been divided now for sixty years. We're also providing opportunities for protected bike lanes. We're restoring tree line streets," said Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Thirty acres of excess land will be created by the project.

DDP recommends using it for affordable housing, and/or a community development fund.

"Can we use some of that land as a park? Some sort of public space that reflects on the past. That does have a connection to the activities that were in Black Bottom and Hastings Street prior to it being decimated by the highway system," Larson said.

Community input is still needed for the project. MDOT is hosting a community meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Eastern on Russell Street in Detroit.

Residents who want their voices heard are encouraged to attend.

"We've been slowly getting there with MDOT, but we're hopeful with DDP Peer Review that we will get there a little bit faster," Stella said.

Construction on the project is expected to begin next year and last through 2028.

An MDOT spokesperson issued the following statement about the report: