Downtown Detroit buzzes with celebration and energy for Motor City Pride

Southeast Michigan comes alive with pride parade and Irish fest

June is Pride Month, a time to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Michigan's largest Pride celebration took over the streets of downtown Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

Tens of thousands of people lined up along Griswold Street for the Motor City Pride Parade.

"This is my first one in probably a few years. But I used to come all the time," Erika Cruz, a Detroit native, said. "It's way bigger, way more inclusive. It seems like there's a lot more big companies that are, you know, helping and donating and everything. So that's really cool."

Dozens of local companies, community organizations and marching bands made the walk from Campus Martius to Hart Plaza, throwing souvenirs and candy from vibrant, colorful vehicles and floats.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer surprised spectators by making a beeline for the crowd.

"Everybody's so happy. Everybody's always so nice anyway, so I'm glad everybody turned out and [is] actually having a good time," Tiffani Taylor, visiting from Savannah, Georgia, said.

The vibe and atmosphere at Motor City Pride are what make this event one of the most attended celebrations of the summer.

"It's just the love that you feel. You know, it's a nice environment, Sheresse Jackson, a Detroit resident, said. "Everybody loves everybody, you know. You leave with a smile, feeling better about yourself."

This is more than just a parade. It's a show of harmony.

"I've been crying half of the time through the parade, so I looked at my wife and I was like, I keep getting super emotional just seeing everybody super hyped up and all the love flowing," Cruz said.

And of course, unwavering pride.