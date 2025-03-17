Recovery efforts begin after fire damages downtown Adrian business buildings

Cleanup and recovery efforts are starting on behalf of those affected by a fire that significantly damaged several buildings in downtown Adrian, Michigan.

The fire, which started Saturday evening, caused, fire, water and smoke damage to the buildings at 117, 119, 121, and 123 West Maumee St., city officials said in a social media post. There is also potential smoke damage at 115 West Maumee St. A total of three businesses and five residents were affected.

The fire zone included the former WABJ and Q95 Country building. The local radio stations are now at the WLEN building. The Daily Telegram in Adrian also reported that the buildings housing Diamond Jim's Pool Hall and the Adrian Dance Center were involved in the blaze.

"Thankfully, there were no injuries sustained by owners or residents nor to our brave and dedicated firefighters," city officials said.

Local first responders and support agencies called to the scene included Adrian Fire Department, Adrian Police Department, Adrian Department of Public Works, Salvation Army Canteen; assisted by the following neighboring fire departments from Lenawee County: Adrian Township, Britton/Ridgeway Township, City of Tecumseh, Madison Township, Blissfield, Morenci, Sand Lake, Deerfield, Palmyra, Raisin Township and Addison. The Lenawaee County drone team also was on site.

Further assistance came from Bedford Township Fire Department, Manchester Fire Department and Lyons (Ohio) Fire Department.

The Downtown Adrian Main Street Board said it will announce a relief effort to assist those in need after the blaze. Those who were affected by the fire can contact Jay Marks at jmarks@adrianmi.gov or 517-264-4816.

The scene of a fire March 15, 2025, in downtown Adrian, Michigan. Morenci Fire Department