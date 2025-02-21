Watch CBS News
Charges filed in Valentine's Day double fatal shooting in Detroit

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Charges have been filed in the fatal shootings of two Detroit residents on Feb. 14, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office reported Friday. 

Keith Alan Arrington Jr., 30, of Detroit, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm, Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in her press release.  

The defendant and the victims knew each other, the report said. 

keith-alan-arrington-jr.jpg
Keith Alan Arrington Jr. Detroit Police Department

The case involved the fatal shootings of Lattriece Galloway, 21, and Edward Clark, 40, also of Detroit. Both of them were found dead in the basement of a home in the 15300 block of Coyle Street after Detroit Police were called to the area on report of a shooting. Officers took a man into custody shortly afterwards. 

The prosecutor's office alleges that an argument had taken place, during which Arrington fired a shotgun. Galloway was struck in the neck and Clark was struck in the chest, with their injuries resulting in the fatalities. 

An arraignment hearing for Arrington took place Monday in 36th District Court.  

A probable cause conference on the court case is scheduled for Feb. 25, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 4. 

