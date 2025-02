Dry today. More snow for the weekend. NEXT Weather Forecast 2/14/2025

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect is in custody following a double fatal shooting on Detroit's west side early Friday morning.

The call was made shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday, directing officers to a home in the area of Coyle and Keeler streets. A man and a woman were both found dead at that location.

Police say an investigation has concluded and that a man is in custody.