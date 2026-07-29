Former DoorDash driver faces new charges in deadly attack of 75-year-old Michigan man

A former DoorDash driver accused of attacking a 75-year-old Michigan man who later died after suffering catastrophic head injuries is facing new charges.

Ryan Turner, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault in a Dec. 28, 2025, incident, when investigators say he allegedly left 75-year-old Lloyd Poole lying unconscious in the roadway in front of his Wixom home after Turner got out of his car and punched him before driving away.

Poole ultimately passed away from his injuries in May.

Now, Oakland County prosecutors have charged Turner with felony involuntary manslaughter.

"It's a huge sigh of relief that now, after Lloyd's passing, that it's finally a felony charge, being that it was a misdemeanor for so long," said Poole's stepdaughter, Lindsey Gonzalez.

"I mean, it was like agony every single day knowing that he was sitting out, and even though he was out on house arrest, he was able to walk outside and enjoy the weather or do whatever all summer, and we were waiting for these charges to be upgraded."

Gonzalez says it's been very difficult for her mother and family waiting to see Turner's charges upgraded, especially after the Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled Lloyd's manner of death a homicide. But she's now glad that Turner, who authorities say has a long criminal history, is behind bars and has a $750,000 bond following his arraignment.

"Hopefully, once he goes to trial, he's convicted by a jury, and then hopefully he'll get 15 years or more, we're hoping," Gonzalez said.

Turner is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Aug. 7 in the 52-1 District Court, according to the prosecutor's office.