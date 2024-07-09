Dogs found with chains around necks at Detroit-area drive-in movie theater

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit-area animal shelter is offering a $1,000 reward after two dogs were found with chains locked around their necks on Sunday.

The dogs, named Gilligan and Skipper, were brought to the Friends for the Animals of Metro Detroit shelter by Dearborn Animal Control after they were found by residents at the Ford-Wyoming Drive-In Move Theater.

Gilligan, a 5-year-old Hound mix, was in "horrific condition" and was found dragging two tow chains that weighed 18 pounds, which is more than half his weight.

A 5-year-old Hound mix, who the shelter named Gilligan, was found with two tow chains locked around his neck. Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

The chains were padlocked around his neck and were embedded into his neck, with skin starting to grow over the chain. The dog was taken to an emergency service center, where the chain was removed, and the wound was debrided, according to animal shelter staff.

Gilligan will need bandages changed daily to ensure the wound heals correctly.

Another dog, Skipper, was found with Gilligan. He also had a chain around his neck, which was fastened with a carabiner. He had some hair loss and some fly strikes on his ears.

Skipper was found with Gilligan and had a chain secured with a carabiner around his neck. Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Although both dogs are thin, the animal shelter staff says they are expected to recover fully.

The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of whoever is responsible for mistreating these dogs.

Anyone with information should call Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit at 313-943-2697.

"Gilligan and Skipper are survivors," said Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit President Cory Keller. "Who knows how long they were living in these conditions. Gilligan is extremely lucky he received the help when he did. This could have been a deadly outcome for him if left untreated. I cannot imagine the pain and suffering he went through carrying this heavy tow chain around his neck for weeks, if not months. This is something that does not happen overnight. Skipper was also very lucky that it did not get to the extent like it did with Gilligan. Unfortunately, we are seeing too many animals in need of urgent medical intervention these days."

For more information about how you can help Gilligan, visit here.