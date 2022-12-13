Dog stranded on Michigan island finds new home

MIDLAND, Mich. CBS DETROIT) - A Great Dane that was lost on an island in Clare County has been adopted from the Humane Society of Midland County.

According to Clare County Animal Control, Zaria went missing on Aug. 17 in Harrison. She ran a couple of miles northeast to Cranberry Lake in Hayes Township, then swam to an island where she spent about a month alone. After weeks of trying to rescue her, she was captured with a trap by mid-September.

The Clare County Animal Shelter says Zaria was underweight and had tapeworms. She was rehabilitated at the shelter for more than a month. The shelter said she was shy at first, but slowly gained the trust of volunteers and staff.

The Humane Society of Midland County says it was asked about finding a foster home for the dog. That's when Beth Wellman, shelter director of The Humane Society of Midland, offered to foster Zaria.

What started as a foster home became a permanent home. According to The Humane Society of Midland County, Wellman said Zaria was the best dog she has ever fostered. She was eventually adopted by Wellman, and was renamed Zara.

The adoption marks the end of the long adventure for Zara. She also capped off the end of The Humane Society's Empty the Shelter campaign.