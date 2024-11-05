Do political text messages influence voters? Michiganders weigh in.

WATERFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - We've all gotten those political text messages that inundate our phones leading up to Election Day.

"They come all hours of the night," said voter Gail Desha.

"I get a ridiculous amount daily," voter Corwin Craite said.

"Junk, delete, junk, delete," said voter Tania Alexander.

They inundate our phones, hoping to sway a person's vote. But do they work?

"Oh no, I had already decided who I wanted, prayed about it, and knew who I was going to vote for, so I didn't bother with them," said Desha.

"If your mind is made up, like my mind is made up, so no number of texts is going to sway me one way or the other," Alexander said.

Some ads mention a voter's history or threaten to reveal access to their voting records. Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown says no one should worry about this.

"You know what? I received a text message that said I wasn't registered to vote. I can guarantee you that that is incorrect information, so unless it's from a trusted source, I just wouldn't believe what comes from a text message," said Brown.

The popular opinion on these political messages is that it's time for them to go.

"It was nice seeing both sides getting out and trying to make people aware that voting is important, but it gets to a point where you don't need to get eight, 12, 20 messages a day on your phone. It's distracting, it's annoying," Craite said.

"There is going to be a big sigh of relief when this madness is over. I think it's madness. I'm just inundated. It's like overload," said Alexander.

"It gets to be a lot of messaging in your mailbox, on your phone, in your emails, on the TV, and I think we're all ready for tonight to put an end to this, hopefully to this election cycle," Brown stated.