DNR says northern Michigan wildfire now 90% contained

(CBS DETROIT) - A wildfire that burned through more than 2,400 acres southeast of Grayling in Crawford County is now 90% contained, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says.

Firefighting crews continued their efforts Monday to suppress the Wilderness Trail Fire and were aided by cooler weather.

According to the DNR, crews are "working to reinforce a containment line on the south side of the fire, move from suppression to mop-up status, reopen the rail line north of 4 Mile Road and reopen the fire area to the public."

"There's not enough rain today to make a significant reduction in fire danger," said Mike Janisse, commander of the DNR Incident Management Team that is assisting with the fire. "Even though it feels cooler, conditions are very dry and extreme fire conditions are expected to continue in the Grayling area and around the state."

The DNR says conditions remain dry, and fire risk remains very high or extreme across much of Michigan. Currently, the DNR is not issuing any burn permits.