Teen battling brain, spinal cancer honored by Metro Detroit law enforcement

Water main repairs in Novi; Michigan lawmakers reach budget deal; and more top stories

Water main repairs in Novi; Michigan lawmakers reach budget deal; and more top stories

Water main repairs in Novi; Michigan lawmakers reach budget deal; and more top stories

A boy battling brain and spinal cancer was honored on Saturday in Metro Detroit.

Over the past several months, Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel has traveled around the country getting sworn in at different law enforcement agencies.

During a special ceremony, Daniel was sworn in as an honorary police officer for the Michigan cities of Dearborn Heights, Dearborn and Melvindale.

"I want to help people, like if they're in a bad predicament, help families get back on track," Daniel said.

His family became homeless after Hurricane Harvey hit his Houston, Texas home in 2017. It was during an encounter with police officers at the shelter they were living in at the time that inspired his dream.

"I don't like to see families homeless, especially if you have kids, and especially, especially veterans too," Daniel said.

He was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer in 2018.

"In the beginning, it was like a sense of hopelessness," Theodis Daniel, DJ's father, said.

Theodis Daniel said his son was given only 5 months to live.

"Next day, Baylor College of Medicine approached us with pharmaceutical company and said they've been looking for a child to use for an experimental medicine," Theodis Daniel said.

Devarjaye Daniel has been beating the odds ever since.

His quick wit and charming smile won over the crowd of spectators in Dearborn Heights.

"He asked me when he was collecting his first paycheck. He also, you know, seems to be obsessed with my bald head," Dearborn Heights Police Chief Ahmed Haidar said.

DJ signed the record book, making his oath official.

"He's an amazing young man. He's went through a lot, the utmost respect for that young man," Haidar said.

In March, during a joint session of Congress, President Trump made him an honorary U.S. Secret Service agent.

"I don't know how long I'm going to be here. I don't know how long he's going to be here, but we're going to do what we can to leave an imprint here," Theodis Daniel said.

After some photos, DJ got to test out his shooting skills on the department's training simulator, and he challenged a cadet to do push-ups.