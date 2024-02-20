Michigan Central Station announces reopening date, 36 years after closing

(CBS DETROIT) - A date was projected across Michigan Central Station Monday night, and as you might have guessed, it depicted the reopening date for the historic station.

The station is located in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood and is set to reopen on June 6 after being closed for the last 36 years.

In 1912, it was constructed with an 18-story tower, 10 gates for trains and more than 500 offices. It had a restaurant, barber, florist and more inside the building.

Then, in 1913, the first train left the station, heading for Saginaw and Bay City.

After the station began to see a decline in travelers, it closed in January 1988.

Ford Motor Company bought the station in 2018, with plans to turn the building into a mixed-use space comprising a mobility campus with labs, testing platforms, and public spaces.

The station was initially scheduled to reopen in 2023, but Ford had pushed back the reopening date to 2024.

"We know Detroit and the world are eager to see how we've brought Michigan Central Station back to life," according to a statement from Michigan Central. "We are excited to show the first glimpse of the station on June 6, 2024, as we open its doors once again. Stay tuned to michigancentral.com and on our social media channels for more details."