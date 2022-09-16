Development Proposal: $190.5M hotel by Little Caesars Arena

(CBS DETROIT) The Ilitch family has proposed a mid-rise, multi-purpose hotel to be built immediately next to Little Caesars Arena, at Woodward Ave. and the I-75 service drive.

The proposed plan includes approximately 14 stories, 290 hotel rooms and 30,000 square feet of street-level retail space. The company said the project is estimated to take 36 months to construct, starting in 2024, pending attainment of suitable financing.

"A hotel on the doorstep of the second busiest arena in the nation will position Detroit to attract more of the world's most watched entertainment events and invite visitors to extend their stay and experience more of this great City and growing neighborhood," said Andrew Cantor, president of Related Michigan.

Ilitch Companies said the development will be an investment that could create hundreds of construction and permanent jobs and increase tax base.

"The hotel, food and beverage and other amenities proposed will create a wide variety of good jobs and attract people from the region, state and beyond to The District Detroit," said Keith Bradford, president of Olympia Development of Michigan and The District Detroit.

"The city needs many more hotel rooms to better compete for significant events and conventions that will bring tens of thousands of additional visitors to the region and help create good jobs for Detroiters," said Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Before construction begins, the Ilitch Companies said the agreement will allow temporary activations such as community or other events on the site.

Olympia Development and Related said they will continue to engage stakeholders from the community to gather feedback on a shared vision for The District Detroit.

In addition to this hotel development, Ilitch Companies said the announced vision anticipates commercial development on Columbia Street, a residential corridor along Park Avenue, and new parks and green spaces.