Detroit's Thaze Competition to debut at 2023 Detroit Grand Prix

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan-based Thaze Competition is making its 2023 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge debut on the streets of Detroit this weekend.

Michigan driver Marc Miller and Canadian Michael Di Meo will share driving duties in the No. 78 AMG GT4 for Saturday's Chevrolet Sports Car Classic.

"We're completely ready, and we've got a great team," said Thaze Competition owner Brian Makse. "When we heard that the race was coming back to the streets, we were so excited. We kind of accelerated what we were doing to make sure that we could get here and make it happen."

Check out more 2023 Detroit Grand Prix coverage:

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix

City leaders preview Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Road closures, bus reroutes for 2023 Detroit Grand Prix

Thaze Competition's debut Saturday is 13 months in the making for Makse and his partner.

"We've got a great team assembled, but it's taken some time," Makse said. "We've got great cars, a great team … can't complain."

Di Meo says he couldn't be happier to be piloting the team's AMG GT4 in the squad's debut race.

"It's really exciting to be brought on by Thaze Competition for the debut race," he said. "It's been a great couple of months getting to know everyone and testing the car. I'm just really, really thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this team and to get them started on their sports car endeavor."

The green flag drops on the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday.