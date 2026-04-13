How Detroit's music legacy goes far beyond Motown

Motown may be Detroit's most famous sound, but it's far from the only one.

When people think of Detroit music, they often start with Motown, the genre that helped define a generation and put the city on the global stage, but historians and music experts say that is only part of the story.

"They think of Motown, they think of techno, but they really need to think about rock, R&B, gospel, grunge, the whole nine yards," said Billy Wall-Winkel with the Detroit Historical Society.

Inside the Detroit Historical Museum's Motor City Music exhibit, that broader legacy is on full display. The exhibit highlights artists across genres and generations, underscoring Michigan's wide-reaching influence on American music.

Artifacts throughout the exhibit help connect visitors to that history.

Beyond the artists themselves, Detroit's venues have played a key role in shaping the industry. Historic stages such as the Fox Theatre and the Fillmore have long served as proving grounds for performers testing new sounds and building audiences.

"All these folks really demonstrated that music wasn't owned by the coasts," Wall-Winkel said. "You could have a strong identity, musical taste and creativity, and come from the Midwest."

That influence continues to resonate today, with Detroit and Michigan artists helping shape genres across the music industry.