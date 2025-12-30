Detroit Zoo says three young lion cubs are healthy, growing fast

The Detroit Zoo has confirmed the sex of three lion cubs born in November at its facility in Royal Oak.

Amirah, a 9-year-old African lioness, birthed three healthy cubs on Nov. 23 and 24. A fourth cub that was also in the litter did not survive.

The mother and her three cubs had been spending their time in a quiet den, out of public view.

"At five weeks old, we can now determine that she has two girls and one boy," the zoo said. "Her cubs are healthy and growing fast – gaining almost a pound each in just four days!"

The lion pride at the zoo also includes the cubs' father, Kalu, and aunt, Asha.

African lions are vulnerable to extinction and endangered in some regions.

"Welcoming these cubs is not only heartwarming — it's a meaningful milestone in the Detroit Zoo's commitment to conservation and the future of this iconic species," the zoo said.