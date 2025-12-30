Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit Zoo says three young lion cubs are healthy, growing fast

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

The Detroit Zoo has confirmed the sex of three lion cubs born in November at its facility in Royal Oak. 

Amirah, a 9-year-old African lioness, birthed three healthy cubs on Nov. 23 and 24. A fourth cub that was also in the litter did not survive.  

The mother and her three cubs had been spending their time in a quiet den, out of public view. 

"At five weeks old, we can now determine that she has two girls and one boy," the zoo said. "Her cubs are healthy and growing fast – gaining almost a pound each in just four days!" 

The lion pride at the zoo also includes the cubs' father, Kalu, and aunt, Asha. 

African lions are vulnerable to extinction and endangered in some regions.  

"Welcoming these cubs is not only heartwarming — it's a meaningful milestone in the Detroit Zoo's commitment to conservation and the future of this iconic species," the zoo said. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue