Detroit Zoo grizzly bear euthanized after months of health complications

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 13-year-old grizzly bear at the Detroit Zoo died on Wednesday after months of health complications, zoo officials said.

Officials said Mike, along with his brothers Boo and Thor, was rescued in 2011 after being orphaned in the Alaskan wild and was later moved to the Detroit Zoo. Mike began showing symptoms after more than 10 years at the zoo, including discomfort, loss of appetite and unable to rise from a lying posture.

Zoo officials said they implemented intensive care and new treatments; however, Mike's health did not improve.

"Mike's health continued to decline in his final days. After exhausting all options and continuing to see a decline in his quality of life, the team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him," zoo officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials said a necropsy was scheduled for Thursday to understand the causes of his condition. Results are expected in the coming weeks.

They said they will continue to monitor Boo and Thor's health to provide the best care.