Detroit Youth Choir to be featured in new Disney+ series

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Youth Choir will be featured in a six-part docu-series on Disney+ called "Choir", according to a Disney+ press release. The series is expected to follow the journey of the kids as they get ready for a performance of a lifetime.

The docu-series will showcase their life growing up in Detroit, balancing school, athletics, and more, all while trying to pursue their dreams of performing on the big stage.

Following the 2019 appearance on America's Got Talent, the docu-series will also follow the journey of Anthony White, the choir's director. White has faced challenges, replacing key members, and trying to keep the choir relevant in Detroit, all while trying to put them back in the national spotlight, according to the press release.

All episodes are scheduled to be available on Disney+ on Jan 31.