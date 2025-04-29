Nearly 40% of Detroit's young adults still live at home, report says

If you know a Detroit resident age 18 to 34, the chances are far more likely he or she is living at a parent's home than with a spouse.

That's the among the details that researchers at TruckInfo.net found when they dug into demographic data at the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve, considering the question of household arrangements for adults age 18 through 34.

Overall, young adults are more likely to live with their parents than in previous decades, according to the research. On the national level, both men and women in that age bracket are twice as likely to be living with parents now than what was seen in 1967.

But there are also regional differences, and that is where the local data stands out.

In Detroit, 40% of adults age 18 to 34 "at home with their parents," according to the report. That's noticeably above the national average of 32% and the state average of 31%.

The percent of Detroit residents age 18 to 34 who live with spouses is 7.7%, which is noticeably lower than the State of Michigan average of 23%

Economic factors such as home prices and the job market appear to be contributing factors on where young adults choose to live, the researchers said. Even when considering actual prices, the average national home cost to income ratio has nearly doubled since 1984, the report said.