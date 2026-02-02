Watch CBS News
Detroit woman who shot at repo driver sentenced to prison for assault

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
A shooting that happened during a vehicle repossession last summer in Detroit has resulted in a prison sentence for the suspect. 

Shaquanda Danielle Tankersley of Detroit was sentenced Monday in Third Circuit Court to one to four years in prison on a charge of felonious assault, court officials said. 

Tankersley was charged in connection with a shooting that happened on June 12, 2025, in the 10800 block of Nottingham Road in Detroit, during an altercation that police said resulted while her truck was repossessed. Detroit police happened to be in the area and witnessed the shooting, returning fire. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. 

The repo driver and the police officers were not injured. 

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office had originally charged her with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. 

