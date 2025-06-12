Detroit police shoot woman after she allegedly opened fire at repo driver

Detroit police shot a woman Thursday afternoon after she allegedly fired shots at a repo driver on the city's east side.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said officers were on a routine patrol around 3 p.m. Thursday on the 10900 block of Nottingham Road when they saw a woman with a handgun firing shots at a man in a truck. Bettison said the man was in the process of repossessing a truck a block over from where the woman allegedly shot him.

Police believe that the woman, who owned the vehicle that was being repossessed, fired multiple shots at the repo driver and his truck.

Bettison said officers fired shots at the woman, striking her several times. The police chief said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. Bettison said the repo driver was not injured.

"I'm just happy to report that it could be a lot worse," said Bettison. "I'm glad that our officers weren't injured. I'm glad the repo man wasn't injured, and of course, we'll be submitting a warrant request to the Wayne County prosecutor in this case."

Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.