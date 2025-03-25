Detroit woman gets more prison time after failing to surrender for sentence

A Detroit woman who failed to surrender to authorities to start her prison sentence received more time behind bars.

Tamara Smith, 39, was sentenced to serve 60 months in 2024 for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Instead of being taken into custody, Smith requested more time on her bond and promised the court that she would surrender for her sentence.

The court approved the request and ordered Smith to surrender to the U.S. Marshal on July 1, 2024. However, Smith failed to surrender, resulting in the court to issue an arrest warrant the next day.

Smith was arrested on July 18, 2024.

A federal judge handed down an 18-month sentence for failing to surrender, which Smith will serve after she completes her original 60-month sentence.

"This case should send a message to anyone who deliberately chooses to violate a court order in a criminal case that you will be punished. Orders of courts must be respected and followed. This defendant violated the trust of the court and abused the criminal justice system - she needed to be held accountable," said acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck.