Detroit woman became paralyzed after shooting. Now, she's developing a rideshare app for people with disabilities

Taking the bus or calling an Uber isn't something most people have to plan ahead for. But for people who use wheelchairs, securing a reliable ride can take days, even a week of preparation. One Detroit woman is hoping to change that.

In 2024, Dominique Townsend was heading home from the grocery store with her son when she was shot five times while sitting in her truck. The men who attacked her were strangers, and the shooting left her paralyzed at 35.

"Becoming paralyzed drastically changed everything… it took away my freedom. It took away my mobility to just get in the car and go free like I want to," Townsend said.

Townsend says those challenges inspired her to begin developing RideAble, a rideshare service designed specifically for people who use wheelchairs.

"You can go wherever… we don't have limitations to doctors' appointments or therapy. You can go to the grocery store, social events, visit a friend downtown, wherever you want to go," she said.

RideAble isn't a full mobile app yet. Townsend has launched a pilot program that matches riders with wheelchair‑accessible drivers through her website.

"You're not just making money, you're giving back as well because you're helping out people with disability and mobility challenges," she said.

Townsend says the need for accessible transportation is significant, especially for people who can't rely on public transit or traditional rideshare apps.

"If you want to get a ride to appointments or doctor's visits, you have to schedule days ahead… sometimes they don't show up. Sometimes they're late," she said.

Townsend is still recruiting drivers. Anyone interested must complete a background check before joining the pilot program. She hopes to launch the full app after a successful test phase.

The Detroit Department of Transportation says all 291 of its buses are equipped with wheelchair‑accessible ramps. The department says wait times vary by route and time of day, anywhere from five minutes to an hour. While DDOT is exploring new accessibility technology, no major upgrades are planned in the near future.