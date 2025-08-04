Detroit woman charged with second-degree murder in crash that killed 2 passengers

A Detroit woman faces second-degree murder and other charges in connection with the deaths of two passengers after her car smashed into a building on July 30, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The crash caused the deaths of brother and sister Catone Scott, 39, of Detroit, and Jashuanda Scott, 38, of Warren. They were both in the back seat of the vehicle.

Micah Simone Abby-Wills, 29, of Detroit, was arraigned Saturday at 36th District Court, with a bond redetermination hearing Monday. Bond is set at $200,000, with a GPS tether and an alcohol tether. She is facing two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts of reckless driving causing death and two counts of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied – causing death.

When Detroit police arrived at the scene at Gratiot Avenue and French Road, three of the four people in the vehicle were trapped and needed to be extricated. There was also a large hole in the side of the building.

Catone Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jashuanda Scott was taken to a local hospital, where she died shortly afterward.

Abby-Wills was trapped in the driver's seat.

The prosecutor's office alleges that Abby-Willis was intoxicated when driving northbound on Gratiot Avenue "at a high rate of speed."

A probable cause conference is set for Aug. 11, and a preliminary exam is set for Aug. 18.

The above video originally aired on July 30.