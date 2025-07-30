Watch CBS News
Two dead, two others injured, after vehicle strikes furniture building in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Two dead after car crashes into building in Detroit
Two dead after car crashes into building in Detroit 01:10

Two people are dead, and two others injured, in the aftermath of a crash into a furniture building on Detroit's east side. 

The crash was reported about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Gratiot Avenue and French Road. Detroit Police Department said two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the injured people is listed in critical condition at an area hospital. 

All four in the vehicle were adults. 

The impact created a large hole on the side of the building.

Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit is handling the investigation. 

