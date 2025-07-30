Two dead, two others injured, after vehicle strikes furniture building in Detroit

Two dead after car crashes into building in Detroit

Two people are dead, and two others injured, in the aftermath of a crash into a furniture building on Detroit's east side.

The crash was reported about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Gratiot Avenue and French Road. Detroit Police Department said two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the injured people is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

All four in the vehicle were adults.

The impact created a large hole on the side of the building.

Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit is handling the investigation.