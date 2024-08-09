Detroit woman arrested in Turks and Caicos on ammunition charge

(CBS DETROIT) — A 24-year-old woman from Detroit was arrested in Turks and Caicos after bullets were found in her luggage.

Tiana Jones is out on bail but is waiting for her next court hearing to decide if she can return to the United States.

Her mother, Lydia Jones, spoke exclusively with CBS News Detroit. She says her daughter was leaving Turks and Caicos after celebrating a friend's birthday and heading back to Atlanta when airport officials found two bullets in her luggage.

"It is very emotional," said Lydia Jones. "I don't want to burst into tears, but it is very emotional for us."

It's emotional for Lydia Jones as her daughter is facing up to 12 years in prison in Turks and Caicos for one count of possession of ammunition.

Her mom said her daughter is a gun owner, but this is out of character for her.

"She means everything to me," said Lydia Jones, who is the mother of four. "I still call her my baby even though she is not the youngest. This has been very emotional because we do have a very close relationship and speak often."

The last time the two of them spoke was Tuesday when Tiana Jones had her first court hearing.

She is not in jail but is not allowed to leave the island.

Defense attorney Rick Convertino said the American government will do everything it can to provide her with adequate legal representation and work with the Turks and Caicos government to get her home.

"I don't expect that in this case the woman from Detroit will be detained at any lengthy time," said Convertino. "I think she will get a suspended sentence and be allowed to return to the United States or allowed to exit TCI.

Several other Americans have been arrested and detained for similar reasons on the island and received suspended sentences.

Tiana's lawyer told Lydia that Tiana could be on the island until October, waiting for her next court hearing.

"I miss her," said Lydia. "I want her home. Again, this is stressful for the family, and we love her and we want her safe return."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica, which has jurisdiction over the Turks and Caicos Islands, for comment but has not heard back.