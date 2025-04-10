Detroit woman accused of stabbing her dog, fleeing to South Carolina

A Detroit woman is accused of stabbing her dog multiple times and then fleeing to South Carolina.

On the afternoon of Feb. 7, Detroit Animal Control officers responded to a residence on the 15200 block of Manning Street for a report of a dog stabbing. When officers arrived, they forced their way into the home, where they found an injured dog in the basement. The dog was reportedly suffering from multiple stab wounds to its torso. Officers seized three dogs and four cats from the home.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Jordan Love, 29, stabbed her dog multiple times and posted a video of the injured dog on social media in the early morning hours of Feb. 7 before leaving the state. Love was later found by police in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 20 and extradited to Michigan.

Love is charged with one count of second-degree killing/torturing of animals and abandoning/cruelty to four to 10 animals.

"The WCPO has always taken the abuse of animals very seriously. We have impacted legislation and have been proactive with the applicable laws - seeking and fighting to change them in many instances. Although we never really anticipated the alleged brutally and cruelty that this case represents, as a result of our earlier efforts, this case is a clear representation of why better laws were needed," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

If convicted, Love faces up to nine years in prison. She's expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.