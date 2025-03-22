Detroit man charged after police recover trove of stolen items, including 75 credit cards

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories

A 27-year-old man is facing five felony charges after authorities recovered dozens of stolen credit cards, driver's licenses, social security cards, vehicle scanners and other items, according to the West Bloomfield Police Department.

Court records show Detroit resident Wesley Brandus Tabor is charged with one count of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property worth between $1,000 and $20,000, one count of larceny of a firearm and three counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent.

On the morning of Feb. 13, officials in West Bloomfield received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins. Police say multiple wallets, credit and debit cards, social security cards, driver's licenses and firearms were reported stolen.

An investigation, officials say, led police to Tabor. He was located and taken into custody.

Detectives then obtained and executed a search warrant of his home and the vehicle he was driving at the time of the arrest.

According to officials, police recovered 75 credit cards, 12 driver's licenses, four social security cards, a passport, a credit card reader, two vehicle scanners, 10 wallets, multiple cellphones and other electronic devices, multiple sets of car keys, one stolen vehicle, two stolen license plates, a large amount of cash, a large number of Michigan lottery tickets and one stolen firearm.

West Bloomfield Police Department

West Bloomfield Police Department

Police say Tabor is believed to be connected to multiple crimes across Southeast Michigan.

His bond is set at $1 million cash or surety. A probable cause conference for Tabor is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.

Anyone who has information about this incident or knows someone who may be a victim is asked to call Detective Peruzzi with the West Bloomfield Police Department at 248-975-8998.