Waymo introducing its autonomous ride service to Detroit in coming weeks

Waymo is starting to test autonomous vehicles in Detroit as it leads up to launching its ride-hailing service locally before winter.

Detroit will be Waymo's first service area in the Midwest.

"Starting this week, you'll see us manually driving around the city as we familiarize ourselves with Detroit's historic streets before moving to autonomous operations," the company said Monday.

Waymo already is providing fully autonomous trips in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta and Austin. The step into Detroit comes as the company is also expanding into San Diego and Las Vegas. Waymo has had connections to Metro Detroit for years, including an engineering team based in Novi.

"We're coordinating closely with local officials as we expand to Detroit and look forward to collaborating with local partners while employing our step-by-step approach to expansion," the company said.

The company said its system has been tested to navigate in extreme heat, fog, standstorms, rain and hail, and it's been testing in regions such as Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Upstate New York.

Waymo's fleet includes all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles, the 5th-gen Waymo Driver and Zeekr RT vehicles. The 6th-gen Waymo Driver, which is also now part of the vehicle collection, includes 13 cameras as part of its sensor suite.

"We've amassed tens of thousands of miles in diverse, snowy conditions," the company said. "Winter weather is complex, but we're committed to providing reliable service when riders need it most."

Agencies and organizations that voiced support for the new transportation option include the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.

"For many people living with epilepsy, transportation is a significant barrier. The Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan celebrates organizations like Waymo, which are leading the way in providing accessible and safe transportation solutions. Their efforts show what's possible and inspire collective action toward a future where transportation barriers no longer stand in the way of opportunity and inclusion," said Andrea Schotthoefer, President of the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.