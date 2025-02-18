Southwest Detroit community members step up to help those impacted by water main break

The Southwest Detroit community is coming together to help those impacted by Monday's water main break.

Local businesses are collecting donations and providing hot meals to families.

Santos Church has become the central hub in the community for warmth, donations and food. The amount collected in just the past 24 hours is staggering. It's the perfect example of the community's spirit.

The Rev. Richard Colon, the church's pastor, said he saw the alarming video of the water main break shortly after waking up Monday morning.

"I think within 10 minutes of seeing the footage, I was already reaching out to some of the team here at the church," Colon said.

The initial plan was to open as a warming center.

"Our goal is to use what we have, whatever we have, whenever we have it, however we can," Colon said.

Thanks to a viral social media post, bundles of clothes, pet supplies, toiletries and more were collected in just hours.

"Before we knew it, people were writing us saying, 'How can we donate? How can we volunteer?'" Colon said.

Denisse Lopez, the owner of the Vamonos eatery and dance studio, is one of many who stepped up. Lopez gathered donations at her business and delivered them to Santos Church.

"It's my hood, anything I can do, it's a pleasure to do it. And like, I just want to baby them," Lopez said. "I was just overwhelmed with gratitude and gratitude for the volunteers, but also gratitude to belong to this community where everybody acted super-fast."

The support should come as no surprise in this neighborhood. It's a strong, vibrant community full of caring people.

"Southwest came through, like Southwest does," Colon said.

Anyone impacted by the water main break can come get a free hot meal at Santos Church for the rest of the week. The church will also be collecting donations through the end of the week.

They are seeking batteries, personal hygiene products, blankets and bottled water.