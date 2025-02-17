City of Detroit warming centers, respite locations access amid cold temperatures

It's getting colder this week

The city of Detroit has opened warming centers and respite locations, extending some, amid cold temperatures.

Officials extended access to overnight respite locations through 9 a.m. Friday. Those locations include the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (13130 Woodward Ave.) and The Pope Francis Center (2915 W. Hancock St.). The Pope Francis Center is only open to single adults.

Anyone needing to go to a respite location can walk in any time or call the Detroit Housing Resource Helpline at 866-313-2520, which city officials say is operating 27/7 through Friday.

Residents can also visit any Detroit recreation center locations or public library branch during normal hours.

Recreation centers

Adams Butzel Complex (10500 Lyndon): Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval Avenue): Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Closed Saturday

Clemente Recreation Center (2631 Bagley): Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Closed Saturday

Community Center at AB Ford (100 Lenox): Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crowell Recreation Center (16630 Lahser): Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Closed Saturday

Farwell Recreation Center (2711 E. Outer Drive): Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Closed Saturday

Heilmann Recreation Center (19601 Crusade): Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kemeny Recreation Center (2260 S. Fort): Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.– 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lasky Recreation Center (13200 Fenelon): Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Closed Saturday

Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers): Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Patton Recreation Center (2301 Woodmere): Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Warming Centers

The city has the following warming centers available to residents:

Cass Community Social Services (open to families and women)

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (open to families and women)

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (open to single males)