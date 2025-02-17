Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Detroit warming centers, respite locations access amid cold temperatures

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

It's getting colder this week
It's getting colder this week 02:49

The city of Detroit has opened warming centers and respite locations, extending some, amid cold temperatures.

Officials extended access to overnight respite locations through 9 a.m. Friday. Those locations include the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (13130 Woodward Ave.) and The Pope Francis Center (2915 W. Hancock St.). The Pope Francis Center is only open to single adults.

Anyone needing to go to a respite location can walk in any time or call the Detroit Housing Resource Helpline at 866-313-2520, which city officials say is operating 27/7 through Friday.

Residents can also visit any Detroit recreation center locations or public library branch during normal hours.

Recreation centers

  • Adams Butzel Complex (10500 Lyndon): Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval Avenue): Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Closed Saturday
  • Clemente Recreation Center (2631 Bagley): Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Closed Saturday
  • Community Center at AB Ford (100 Lenox): Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Crowell Recreation Center (16630 Lahser): Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Closed Saturday
  • Farwell Recreation Center (2711 E. Outer Drive): Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Closed Saturday
  • Heilmann Recreation Center (19601 Crusade): Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. -  9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Kemeny Recreation Center (2260 S. Fort): Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.– 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Lasky Recreation Center (13200 Fenelon): Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Closed Saturday
  • Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers): Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Patton Recreation Center (2301 Woodmere): Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Warming Centers

The city has the following warming centers available to residents:

  • Cass Community Social Services (open to families and women)
  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (open to families and women)
  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (open to single males)
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.