Detroit to host 2028 NCAA Division I men's basketball Midwest Regional

Tigers sweep Astros to advance to ALDS, port strike enters Day 3 and more top stories

Tigers sweep Astros to advance to ALDS, port strike enters Day 3 and more top stories

Tigers sweep Astros to advance to ALDS, port strike enters Day 3 and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit will host the NCAA Division I men's basketball Midwest Regional in 2028, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

The games will be held on March 24 and 26, 2028, at Little Caesars Arena and co-hosted by the Detroit Sports Commission, Oakland University and the University of Detroit Mercy.

"From the record-breaking 2024 NFL Draft in April to the Division I Men's Basketball Midwest Regional in March, this has been a historic year for Detroit," Dave Beachnau, executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission, said in a statement. "We're grateful to the NCAA staff and committee for entrusting the DSC, our host institutions, and partners with another Midwest Regional. This opportunity allows us to continue building momentum, showcase Detroit as a premier sports destination, and make a lasting impact on our community."

"Oakland University is excited to once again partner with the Detroit Sports Commission to host another NCAA Championship event," said Steve Waterfield, Oakland University Director of Athletics, in a release. "The 2028 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will bring fans from across the country to Detroit where they will experience a first-class event and see first-hand what makes Detroit a world class sports city."

Little Caesars Arena played host to the 2024 Midwest Regional March, drawing more than 37,000 fans.

"We appreciate the opportunity to work with Oakland University and the Detroit Sports Commission on NCAA national events like the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament," said Robert Vowels University of Detroit Mercy Director of Athletics, in a statement. It is a tremendous honor and privilege especially since as a University we have a proud history of hosting a number of NCAA Championships in the City of Detroit. The visibility and recognition of a premiere tournament on a national stage is exciting for the University, alumni, fans, and friends of the program."

The city was also selected to host the 2028 Big Ten women's basketball tournament from March 1-5, 2028. It will be the first time that the tournament will be in Detroit. In 2027, Ford Field will host the Men's Final Four on April 3.