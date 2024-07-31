Detroit to host Big Ten women's basketball tournament in 2028

Kamala Harris to visit Michigan next week, solar neighborhood plan for Detroit and more top stories

Kamala Harris to visit Michigan next week, solar neighborhood plan for Detroit and more top stories

Kamala Harris to visit Michigan next week, solar neighborhood plan for Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit and Little Caesars Arena will host the 2028 Big Ten women's basketball tournament.

On Wednesday, the league announced host sites for its men's and women's basketball tournaments over the next four years. The women's tournament will be held in Detroit for the first time on March 1-5, 2028.

"We look forward to partnering with the city of Detroit as they host the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament," said Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti in a statement. "Detroit will be an exciting post-season opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, both locally and from across the country."

The 2025 and 2027 men's tournaments will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, while the 2026 and 2028 tournaments will take place at the United Center in Chicago and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, respectively.

The women's tournament remains in Indianapolis for 2025 and 2026 before moving west to Las Vegas in 2027.

Little Caesars Arena hosted the 2024 Men's Sweet 16 Midwest region, and the city will play host to the 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four.

"The Detroit Sports Commission is extremely proud to be selected by the Big Ten Conference to host the 2028 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament," said Dave Beachnau, Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director. "Landing this impressive event is the result of our efforts to prioritize women's sports and to position Detroit as a premier destination for major sporting events, as well as our longstanding partnership with 313 Presents and Little Caesars Arena."

The men's and women's tournaments will expand to 15 teams in 2025 after Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington joined the Big Ten ranks.