Detroit to enforce parking on Sundays and in new residential zones in 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - As we prepare to head into a new year, the City of Detroit's Municipal Parking Department has announced some big changes for 2024.

Beginning Jan. 2, 2024, the MPD will begin enforcement in four newly created Residential Parking Zones.

The new residential parking zones are as follows:

Cass Park and Selden zones (enforcement to start Jan. 2, 2024)

Southern Brush Park zone (enforcement to start Jan. 16, 2024)



Central Brush Park zone (enforcement to start February 2024)

In a statement, city officials say the "zones were created at the request of residents within neighborhoods who are finding it increasingly difficult to find parking near their apartments due to the growing number of visitors to nearby restaurants and entertainment venues, especially at night."

On Sundays, MPD will enforce parking violations like blocking fire hydrants, alleys or driveways. Previously, violations like these were only enforced Monday through Saturday. Metered street parking will not be enforced on Sundays.

Beginning Jan. 7, 2024, MPD will start enforcing safety-related parking throughout the city on Sundays. Violations include parking in front of fire hydrants, bus stops, no parking zones and no standing zones. Free metered parking on Sundays and holidays will remain in place.

"We worked very hard with Council President Mary Sheffield and former Council Member Castaneda-Lopez to draft this ordinance which gives us the ability to create Residential Parking Zones that are laser-focused on the issues surrounding each individual neighborhood," Keith Hutchings, Director of the Municipal Parking Department said in a statement."We know change isn't easy, but enforcing these new zones will improve the quality of life for these residents who have asked for them."

How you can get a parking permit if you live in a Residential Parking Zone

If you live in a Residential Parking Zone, you can receive a permit by registering here and clicking on the "Residential Parking" tab. Once there, follow the next steps:

Create an account.

Provide the required information.

MPD verifies information and approves the application.

The resident pays for the permit.

The permit is active for one year.

There are four types of residential permits, and each household is entitled to two to three permits, depending on which zone you reside in:

Residential Permit (All non-senior and income exemption residents)

Senior Residential Permit (Any resident 65yrs or older) fee is automatically provided

Income Exemption Permit (Any address provided income exemption status by the Detroit Board of Review Department)

Property Owner Parking Permit (Property owners are entitled to one account)

Residents can get three sub-permit types that allow visitors, caregivers and those offering services to find parking within the Residential Parking Zones.

Visitor Permit

30 annual passes (non-renewable until the next year)

24-hour activation

Can be activated in real-time or for a future date



A license plate is entered for each visitor permit used

Caregiver Permit

Up to three permits can be provided annually, with MPD approval to add three additional license plates to the zone under the account.

Examples of potential use are a medical provider, a parent's child, or a household service provider such as a cleaning service.

Rental Permit

A rental car can be temporarily included in the residential zone by the account holder selecting a rental permit. The rental permit draws from existing visitor passes; therefore, a visitor pass must be available. The rental license plate is entered, and the rental contract is uploaded to the account. The rental license plate is automatically active for the time selected. MPD reviews the rental permit and if the rental agreement matches the permit account holder, then the visitor pass is credited back to the account. If not, the account holder is charged for the pass.