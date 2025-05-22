Cleveland Guardians beat Tigers 7-0 in ALDS rematch

Carlos Santana had a two-run double in the fourth inning, Angel Martínez hit a solo homer in the fifth and Tanner Bibee threw seven scoreless innings to lead the Cleveland Guardians in a 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Guardians won their AL Division Series last October.

The AL-leading Tigers had won seven of nine games and Cleveland had lost seven of its previous 10.

Bibee (4-4) allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Jack Flaherty (2-6) gave up three runs on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

Flaherty had two strikeouts in the first inning, including the 1,000th of his career. After Kyle Manzardo walked in the fourth, Santana's double to center put the Guardians up 2-0.

Tim Herrin replaced Bibee in the eighth and exited with the bases loaded and no outs. Trey Sweeney led off the inning with a walk, Javier Baez followed with an infield single and Justyn-Henry Malloy reached on a hit to center that outfielder Lane Thomas appeared to lose sight of in the lights.

Cade Smith struck out the next three batters to strand all three runners.

Cleveland earned a larger cushion in a four-run ninth that got a boost when third baseman Zach McKinstry was charged with a fielding error, allowing Santana to score after he led off with a walk.

Flaherty started strong until José Ramírez singled with one out in the fourth inning when Cleveland broke a scoreless tie with two runs.

Bibee's eight strikeouts were three more than he had in any of his previous nine starts this season.

Detroit RHP Jackson Jobe (4-0, 4.12 ERA) and Cleveland RHP Slade Cecconi (0-1, 5.40) are the probable pitchers Friday night.