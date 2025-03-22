Watch CBS News
Detroit Tigers' top prospect Jackson Jobe expected to be included in rotation to open the season

The Detroit Tigers cleared the path for top prospect Jackson Jobe to open the season in the rotation on Saturday when they optioned right-handed pitcher Keider Montero to Triple-A Toledo.

Jobe is expected to join AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson and Casey Mize in the rotation when Detroit opens the season at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

LAKELAND, FLORIDA - MARCH 13, 2025: Jackson Jobe #21 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning of a spring training game against the New York Yankees at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 13, 2025 in Lakeland, Florida.

Jobe, who is from Oklahoma City, was selected third overall out of high school in the 2021 amateur draft by the Tigers and is regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball. The right-hander has posted a 3.65 ERA in four spring training games.

Jobe made his major league debut late last season when he was called up during the Tigers' playoff push. He threw a combined four scoreless innings, giving up only one hit, in two relief appearances.

The Tigers also optioned infielder Ryan Kreidler to Toledo.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

