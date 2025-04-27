Detroit Tigers take down Orioles 7-0, complete 3-game sweep of Baltimore

Dearborn Heights police to seek charges in missing teen case and more top stories

Tarik Skubal struck out a season-high 11 batters in six overpowering innings and the Detroit Tigers finished off a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 7-0 victory Sunday.

Skubal (3-2) held the Orioles to four hits without a walk. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has five career games with 11 or more strikeouts.

Sean Guenther struck out three in two innings and Kenta Maeda got the last three outs to complete the shutout.

Gleyber Torres knocked in three runs as the Tigers completed an 8-2 homestand. Javier Baez had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two more.

Jace Jung and Dillon Dingler added run-scoring singles.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (2-4) gave up five runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. The Orioles have lost six of their last seven games.

Baez gave the Tigers an early 2-0 lead with his two-run double to left field with two outs in the second inning. Kremer got into trouble by walking Spencer Torkelson and Trey Sweeney.

Skubal is 12-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 19 starts at Comerica Park since the beginning of the 2024 season. He is 2-0 in three home starts this year.

Baltimore RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1, 3.54 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against the New York Yankees on Monday. Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (1-2, 2.63) will start the opener of a three-game series at Houston.