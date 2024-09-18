Family of Detroit tailgate shooting victim upset after no charges filed

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of a man who was killed at a Detroit Lions tailgate event at Eastern Market over the weekend says they were unaware that charges would not be filed against the shooter.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced on Wednesday that no charges will be filed against a 40-year-old man who shot and killed 40-year-old Rayshawn Palmer and 25-year-old Jalen Welch.

Prosecutors argued that the shooter, whose name was not released, acted in self-defense. They alleged that during a physical altercation, in which the shooter was not involved, Welch pulled out a gun and threatened him.

"It is only then that the shooter drew his weapon and fired one time, striking Mr. Welch and, unfortunately, striking Mr. Palmer. A thorough review of the facts and evidence shows that the shooter acted in lawful self-defense. The shooting was justified. There is insufficient evidence to charge the shooter with any crime," the prosecutor's office said in a news release.

Eyewitnesses said Palmer was an innocent bystander who was trying to stop a fight.

"We have to bury our brother, our cousin, a father, a son. We just want answers," said Palmer's brother, Jermaine Little. "Was the individual tested for any type of drugs or anything? We're just getting 'Oh we're letting him go.' Give my family some answers."

Palmer's family says no one from the prosecutor's office contacted them to let them know that charges would not be filed. They're now calling on state officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, to change Michigan's gun laws.

"That is so insensitive. My mom is his emergency contact. They could've called her. We could've gotten together as a family and talked," said Palmer's sister, Charlotte Coleman.

The family is now pressing forward to get clarity about why the shooter was released without charges. Prosecutors said the shooter and Welch were CPL holders.

"You can't just carry a gun and think that because there is some type of altercation that you can just pull it out. We're losing lives tremendously," Coleman said. "Please do something ... We are a family. We love, we want to grow and prosper, and we can't. Not if nothing is done about it."

Palmer's funeral is scheduled for Sept. 27.